Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,615 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,097 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 767.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

