Huntington National Bank Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

