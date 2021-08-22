Huntington National Bank Has $218,000 Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1,400,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NYSE BTZ opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

