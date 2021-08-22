Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 454.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

