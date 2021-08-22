Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

UAA opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

