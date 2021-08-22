Huntington National Bank Sells 107 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.