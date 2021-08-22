Huntington National Bank Sells 3,844 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821,318 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,298,000 after buying an additional 397,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,900,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82.

