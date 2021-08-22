Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

