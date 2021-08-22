Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hologic by 997.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

