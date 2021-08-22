Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Express worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,731,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,975. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

