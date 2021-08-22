Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $602.57. 52,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,444. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

