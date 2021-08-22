Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. 3,372,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

