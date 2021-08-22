Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of DKS traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,756. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

