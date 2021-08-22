Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 1,693,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

