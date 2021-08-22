Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,225 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 336,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,445. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

