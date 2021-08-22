Hydro Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $9.99 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $495,481.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

