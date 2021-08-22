IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.61. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property.

