Ieq Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

