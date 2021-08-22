Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,050,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $145.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

