Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,713 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

