Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

