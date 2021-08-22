IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $190.39 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

