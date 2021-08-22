IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 277 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

