IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 439 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 783.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

ADC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

