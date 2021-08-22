IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 7,000 PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

Shares of PYR stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR).

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.