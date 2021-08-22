IFP Advisors Inc Sells 720 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.52.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $227.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

