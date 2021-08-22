Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $486.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

