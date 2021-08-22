IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) PT Lowered to C$10.25

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth $932,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

