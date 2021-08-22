Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

IMMR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immersion by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

