ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 583903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.64 ($0.10).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of £19.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

