Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $70.04 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

