indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.87. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

