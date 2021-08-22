Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 8,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,848,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Specifically, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock worth $2,156,584. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after acquiring an additional 293,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after acquiring an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

