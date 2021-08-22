Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

