ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ING Groep by 11.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 498,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,373,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 29.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

