Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

INOV opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

