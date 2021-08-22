Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys 7,400 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATCO alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

Shares of ACO.X traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$42.77. 146,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.