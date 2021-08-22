Insider Buying: Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.