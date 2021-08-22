Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Purchases $38,200.00 in Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Tom Gwydir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,276.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nephros stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Nephros, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

