Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells 10,351 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08.

Maryse Fernet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cascades alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00.

Cascades stock opened at C$15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.32. Cascades Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAS shares. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.