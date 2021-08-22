Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $163,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $63,760.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $193,841.92.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $27.23 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $402.90 million and a P/E ratio of -53.39.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 789.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 18.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

