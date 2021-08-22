Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $27.00 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Western Financial by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.