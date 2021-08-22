Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $550,495.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
