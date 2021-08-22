Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $550,495.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Natera by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

