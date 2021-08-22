Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $192,390.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.