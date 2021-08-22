Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells $10,157.16 in Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $10,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $149,148.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PPIH stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
