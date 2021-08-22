Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells $10,157.16 in Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Jerome T. Walker sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $10,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $149,148.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PPIH stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.35. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.