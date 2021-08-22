Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $538,566.68 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Warren Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00.

SYNA opened at $169.59 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

