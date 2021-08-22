inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading 40.2% Higher This Week

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $105.12 million and $170,705.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00809970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047565 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

