Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,728,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

