Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of INLX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

