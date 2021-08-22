Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Shares of INLX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
