International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) PT Raised to GBX 191 at Canaccord Genuity

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LON:IPF traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150.60 ($1.97). The stock had a trading volume of 175,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £337.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.56.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

